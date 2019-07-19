Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers again

Devers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Devers made the most of his lone hit, as he took Thomas Pannone deep in the fifth inning for his 19th home run of the season. He continues to hit the ball very well, collecting at least one hit in six of seven contests since the All-Star break. He's also hit for plenty of power, recording three home runs and three doubles in that span. Devers is in the midst of a breakout campaign, slashing .325/.379/.563 across 410 plate appearances.

