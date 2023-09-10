Devers went 4-for-6 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 13-12 loss to the Orioles.

Devers' first four-hit game of the year marked his fourth multi-hit output in the last eight contests, as the 26-year-old is hitting .333 (12-for-36) with six doubles, three RBI, six runs and a steal during that span. However, he hasn't notched a home run in 18 games, leaving him stuck on 29 long balls on the campaign. Devers is now slashing .272/.343/.505 with 92 RBI and 80 runs across 580 plate appearances this season.