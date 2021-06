Devers went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Devers came through in the clutch in the bottom of the ninth inning, singling home the game-winning run after Toronto pulled even in the top half of the frame. The 24-year-old is slashing .276/.340/.552 with 15 homers, 50 RBI and three stolen bases through 63 contests so far this year.