Devers went 2-for-4 with with a double, a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox.

Devers gave Boston a lead in the fifth inning, but the team's failing offense was unable to build on it -- 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position -- and the bullpen blew its ninth save of the season. He's hit safely in 25 of 28 games to start the season, but the third baseman is just like the rest of the order with RISP. The Red Sox rank 28th (.210), and Devers is batting just .192 with opportunities to drive in runs.