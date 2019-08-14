Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers six hits, four doubles
Devers went 6-for-6 with four doubles, one run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Indians. He was also caught stealing.
Devers got off to a rough start in August as he went 2-for-21 through his first five games, but over his last seven contests he's 14-for-32 with six doubles, two home runs and seven RBI. The 22-year-old is enjoying a breakout campaign with a .325/.373/.574 slash line, 43 doubles and 24 homers in 527 plate appearances.
