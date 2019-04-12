Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers walkoff win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Devers, who was hitting out of the six hole against a right-hander for a second straight game, bounced a ninth-inning single against a drawn-in infield with the bases loaded to give Boston's a walkoff win. The third baseman had been a regular as the third batter against right-handers but was dropped to sixth after a slow start (9-for-40, .225). He's responded with multi-hit games in each contest.