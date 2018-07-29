Red Sox's Rafael Devers: DL likely, says Cora
Devers will have his injured hamstring evaluated Sunday and will likely require a stint on the disabled list, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager Alex Cora broke the possible DL news during his post-game media session. Devers strained the hamstring early in the game on a bunt attempt, then it tightened up on him while rounding second base in the ninth inning.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Likely headed to DL•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Leaves with lower-body injury•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Launches first July homer•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Slated for Saturday activation•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Could return Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?