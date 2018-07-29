Red Sox's Rafael Devers: DL likely, says Cora

Devers will have his injured hamstring evaluated Sunday and will likely require a stint on the disabled list, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Manager Alex Cora broke the possible DL news during his post-game media session. Devers strained the hamstring early in the game on a bunt attempt, then it tightened up on him while rounding second base in the ninth inning.

