Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Doubles in loss

Devers went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

The double was Devers' MLB-leading 50th, and he becomes the youngest Red Sox player ever to reach the 50-double mark in a season. The 22-year-old has cooled a bit in September but still owns an impressive line overall, slashing .314/.365/.565 over 141 games.