Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Doubles in return

Devers returned to the lineup and went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, and a run scored in Monday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Devers was hampered by a hamstring injury that forced him out of the starting lineup for all three games against the Blue Jays over the weekend, although he made two pinch-hit appearances. He was back at third base and batted fourth.

