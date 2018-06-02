Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Down to .230
Devers went 0-for-4 in Friday's loss to the Astros, dropping his batting average to a season-low .230.
Devers is hitting just .157 (15-for-90) with 26 strikeouts over his last 25 games. This is the first stretch of adversity the young third baseman has faced since the Red Sox called him up at mid-season in 2017. Opponents are learning him and it's up to Devers and the Red Sox to figure out how to adjust. With Eduardo Nunez on the roster, manager Alex Cora could give Devers more downtime to figure it out, although that depends on how second baseman Dustin Pedroia responds to a recent flare up of knee soreness.
