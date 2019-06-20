Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Downplays hamstring issue

Devers is considered day-to-day after leaving Wednesday's game against the Twins with right hamstring tightness, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Devers indicated the present injury isn't as severe as the left hamstring issues that plagued him last season. The 22-year-old will be able to rest with Thursday's scheduled off day before the Red Sox host the Blue Jays this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories