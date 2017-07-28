Devers will start at third base and bat eighth for Friday's game against Kansas City, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Devers may concede most of the playing time to Eduardo Nunez at third base, but manager John Farrell will likely keep the top prospect in the lineup whenever he can. During two games with the major-league club, Devers is 2-for-8 from the plate, with one home run, two runs and a pair of walks.