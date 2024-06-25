Devers went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Monday's win over Toronto.
Devers put the Red Sox on the board with a two-run shot in the fourth inning. He has five homers in 20 games this month, though only two have come in his last 16 appearances. Devers bumped his slash line up to a robust .282/.366/.544 with 45 runs scored and 33 extra-base hits.
