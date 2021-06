Devers went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Yankees.

The third baseman clubbed a three-run home run in the first inning and added an RBI single in the seventh. Devers had gone 2-for-12 with no RBI and two runs scored across his previous four games before Sunday's strong showing. The 24-year-old is slashing .283/.349/.577 with 19 homers, 64 RBI, 52 runs scored, three stolen bases and 23 doubles across 312 plate appearances.