Devers went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against Atlanta.

Devers played a big role in Boston's 10-run offensive outburst Tuesday. He delivered a three-run home run in the first inning, his 16th long ball of the season. Two frames later, he drove in another run with a single. The productive effort continued a hot stretch at the plate for Devers, as he's now collected at least one hit in five of last six starts, during which span he's collected six RBI and scored six runs. For the season, Devers has a .283/.344/.570 line with 45 runs scored and 54 RBI.