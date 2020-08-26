Devers went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Blue Jays.

His bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning completed the comeback from an early deficit and proved to be the game-winning hit. Devers is also climbing out of his personal early-season hole -- over his last 12 games he's recorded five multi-hit efforts, posting a .302/.339/.509 slash line with two homers and 12 RBI.