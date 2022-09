Devers went 4-for-6 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Royals.

Devers knocked a two-run single in the fifth inning followed by another RBI single in the eighth. It's been an up-and-down September for the star third baseman; after three straight multi-hit games to begin the month, Devers hit just .216 over his next 10 games before Sunday's strong effort. He's now slashing .292/.351/.527 with 66 extra-base hits and 82 RBI through 556 plate appearances.