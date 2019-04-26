Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Drives in two

Devers went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Tigers.

Devers put the Red Sox ahead in the third inning, plating two runs on a double to left field. His power numbers are down early in the season (zero homers and seven RBI in 26 games), though the 22-year-old third baseman has notched a base knock in six of his past seven contests.