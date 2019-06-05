Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Earns AL honors for May

Devers was named the AL Player of the Month for May, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Devers batted .351 with eight home runs, seven doubles, six walks and 24 RBI during May. While these awards always honor a player's achievements at the plate, Devers has also showed vast improvement in the field. He last made an error May 2 and has handled 68 subsequent chances cleanly. "He's been great - you know what, I'm prouder with the way he's played defensively," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Devers. "Defensively, I think he's been outstanding. We've made some adjustments with positioning, where to catch the ball, routine-wise. We see it on a daily basis." Cora has often talked about Devers making the hard plays at third base but not always the routine ones. It appears he's listened to the manager, and the threat of having his playing time reduced due to defense does not hang over him.