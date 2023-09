Devers went 4-for-6 with two walks, a solo home run and two total runs across both games of a twin bill Thursday against the Yankees.

Devers reached base twice in the matinee and followed by going 3-for-3 with a walk in the nightcap. In the second contest, he slammed a solo homer to right field in the third inning for his 31st long ball of the campaign. Devers has reached base safely in six consecutive contests, going 10-for-20 with two homers, four RBI, seven runs and four walks over that span.