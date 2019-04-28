Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Errors piling up

Devers made an error that led to two unearned runs in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.

Devers has made improvements at the plate, laying off pitches outside zone and walking more than last season, but his defense remains an issue. He's made eight errors in 28 games after being charged with 24 all of last season. It's an issue manager Alex Cora commented upon after Sunday's game. "We see the great plays and then that happens," the skipper told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. "Honestly, as a manager, as a defensive player, I'd rather him make the routine plays rather than the five-star plays. That's a mark of consistency. We're going to keep working on it." Cora is wary of giving extra outs and extending pitch counts, which affects starters' ability to get deep into games. There's no indication that Devers will be replaced as the everyday starter at third base, but with Eduardo Nunez (back) beginning a rehab assignment this week and Michael Chavis looking like he belongs in MLB, Devers' playing time might get squeezed.