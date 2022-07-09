Devers was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees in the top of the fifth inning due to an apparent lower-back injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Devers struck out in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday and appeared to be wincing and grabbing his lower back in the dugout prior to being replaced defensively in the top of the fifth. He missed two games earlier this week due to back tightness, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to miss additional time.