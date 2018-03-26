Devers exited Monday's spring game after colliding with the opposing team's catcher, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Devers was slow to get up after sliding into home plate and colliding with the Cubs' backup catcher Victor Caratini. The Red Sox have yet to announce an injury, so it's possible his removal was simply precautionary given how late it is in spring training. Either way, more should be known following the conclusion of Monday's contest.