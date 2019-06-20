Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Exits with hamstring tightness

Devers was removed from Wednesday's game at Minnesota with right hamstring tightness, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Devers beat out an infield single in the eighth inning but pulled up running from first to third base and subsequently left the field with the athletic trainer. The 22-year-old will have Thursday's scheduled off day to rest before this weekend's series versus the Blue Jays.

More News
Our Latest Stories