Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that he thinks Devers (shoulder) will return to the lineup Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Devers will miss a second straight start Friday with continued left shoulder soreness, but he's evidently feeling better and should be back in there Saturday. The third baseman is slashing just .184/.326/.395 in his first 10 games this season, so it's possible the shoulder has been affecting him at the plate.

