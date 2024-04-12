Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that he thinks Devers (shoulder) will return to the lineup Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Devers will miss a second straight start Friday with continued left shoulder soreness, but he's evidently feeling better and should be back in there Saturday. The third baseman is slashing just .184/.326/.395 in his first 10 games this season, so it's possible the shoulder has been affecting him at the plate.
