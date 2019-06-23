Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Expected back Monday

Devers (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Devers is on the bench for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays and hasn't started since leaving Wednesday's game with hamstring tightness. He took grounders on the field prior to Sunday's game and is expected to be cleared Monday.

