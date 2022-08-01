Devers (hamstring) is expected to return to action Tuesday against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Devers landed on the injured list in late July, and it appears he will not miss more than the minimum 10 days he was required to sit out.
