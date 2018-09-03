Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Expected back Tuesday

Devers (hamstring) is expected to return from the disabled list Tuesday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Devers has missed two and a half weeks with a hamstring strain. When he returns, he could be stuck in a platoon at third base with Eduardo Nunez, as his disappointing .242/.298/.422 slash line hasn't been enough to overcome his defensive deficiencies and earn him a full-time role.

