Manager Ron Roenicke said after Monday's game it's doubtful Devers (ankle) will start Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

After tweaking his ankle Sunday, Devers was held out of the starting nine Monday and did not end up appearing off the bench. Jonathan Arauz drew the start at third base in his absence. Devers will meet with the medical staff Tuesday and should be considered day-to-day until the results of his evaluation are announced.