Devers went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, another run scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Phillies.

Devers produced across the board and delivered a complete performance, but that has been a trend over his last few games. The third baseman has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, recording three multi-hit performances in that stretch and hitting .282 with four homers, seven RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base in that span.