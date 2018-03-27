Devers feels fine Tuesday after bruising his knee Monday against the Cubs, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Devers bruised his knee in a collision with Cubs catcher Victor Caratini. He's out of the lineup Tuesday and isn't running, but he was able to hit in the cage without issues. It seems likely that he'll be ready to go by Opening Day, but with the start of the season just two days away, there's at least a small chance he'll miss a game or two.