Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Fighting through slump
Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.
Devers has been scuffling of late, hitting just .160/.192/.280 with three RBI over his last 14 games. He had been a consistent run producer early on when he knocked in 23 runs over the first 31 games and was at or near the top of the team in RBI. When Dustin Pedroia (knee) returns to active duty, the Red Sox could give Devers, who has played in 45 of the team's 46 games, more days off with Eduardo Nunez moving from second to third base. With some periodic rest and extra work in batting practice, the 21-year-old's bat could perk up again.
