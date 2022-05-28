Devers went 4-for-5 with a double in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Orioles.
Devers notched a single in the first inning and then a double in the second frame before adding two more base-knocks later in the contest. The multi-hit effort was his third straight and fifth over his last seven contests. Over that stretch, Devers has batted .485 with seven extra-base hits including three homers, 11 runs and four RBI. The third baseman is off to a great start in 2022, producing a .354 average with 10 home runs, 25 RBI, 36 runs and a stolen base over 195 at-bats in 46 games.