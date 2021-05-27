Devers went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and another run scored in Wednesday's 9-5 win over Atlanta.

Devers' two-run homer in the fourth inning tied the game, then his sixth-inning double plated the the go-ahead run. The third baseman is on a five-game run during which he's homered three times and driven in nine runs. He leads MLB with 43 RBI and is fifth with 14 home runs.