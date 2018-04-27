Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Gets day off Friday
Devers is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Devers sits as the Red Sox take on the left-handed Blake Snell. The off day is just Devers' second so far this season. The 21-year-old is hitting a mediocre .261/.320/.424 with three home runs through his first 103 plate appearances this year. Eduardo Nunez will slide over to third base in his absence, with Tzu-Wei Lin handling second base.
