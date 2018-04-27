Devers is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Devers sits as the Red Sox take on the left-handed Blake Snell. The off day is just Devers' second so far this season. The 21-year-old is hitting a mediocre .261/.320/.424 with three home runs through his first 103 plate appearances this year. Eduardo Nunez will slide over to third base in his absence, with Tzu-Wei Lin handling second base.