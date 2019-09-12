Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Gets day off

Devers is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

It appears to be a rare day off for Devers, who has started the past 26 games, slashing .304/.361/.563 with five home runs and 17 RBI over that stretch. Brock Holt is covering third base in his stead, with Marco Hernandez manning the keystone.

More News
Our Latest Stories