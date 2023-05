Devers is not in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.

This appears to be a planned night off for Devers, who has fallen into a bit of a slump but still boasts 13 homers and 44 RBI through 49 games on the year. Justin Turner is covering third base and batting third Friday versus the Diamondbacks and right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. Masataka Yoshida will take a turn as Boston's designated hitter.