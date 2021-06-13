Devers is not in the starting lineup Sunday against Toronto, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Devers will get a well-deserved breather for at least the beginning portion of the series finale. Bobby Dalbec will shift to the hot corner with Danny Santana set to man first base Sunday.
