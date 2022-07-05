Devers is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Though shortstop Xander Bogaerts (thigh) is back in the lineup after a one-game absence, Christian Arroyo will maintain a spot on the left side of the infield while he fills in for the lefty-hitting Devers, who appears to be getting some routine maintenance with Tampa Bay bringing a lefty (Jeffrey Springs) to the hill. Devers isn't in any danger of falling into a platoon at third base, but manager Alex Cora may have viewed the lefty-on-lefty matchup as reason enough to give the 25-year-old some rest following a string of 10 consecutive starts. Devers should be back in action for Wednesday's series finale.