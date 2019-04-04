Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Getting day off
Devers will not be in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the A's, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Devers will take a seat for the first time all season after starting the first seven games, going 7-for-29 (.241) with a pair of doubles and a stolen base in those appearances. Look for the young third baseman to assume his normal spot in the lineup (he's hit third in six of seven games) Friday against the Diamondbacks.
