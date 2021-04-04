Devers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

As a young player who's ostensibly healthy, Devers' absence from the lineup in what appears to be a rest day is somewhat surprising, but manager Alex Cora may just want the 24-year-old to hit the reset button. After a poor spring in which he produced a .691 OPS over 52 at-bats, Devers went 0-for-6 in the first two games of the series with Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez checks in for Devers at third base Sunday.