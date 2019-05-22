Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Goes deep again

Devers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and walk during a 10-3 loss against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

To open the series against the Blue Jays, Devers is 5-for-8 (.625) with two home runs and four RBI. This has raised his average to .320 and on-base percentage to .390. Devers has also posted a .862 OPS with five home runs, 26 RBI, 32 runs and six stolen bases in 178 at-bats this season.