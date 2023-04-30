Devers went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Guardians.
Devers launched his AL-leading 10th home run in the first inning to give Boston an early lead. The third baseman is on a pace for 60 homers over a 162-game season. He appears to have a made a conscious decision to leave the park more often, which has come at the expense of batting average. Devers has career highs in launch angle (15.0) and flyball percentage (33.3) in his pursuit of the long ball but is hitting just .239 (.208 BABIP).