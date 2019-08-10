Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Goes deep in big win

Devers went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 16-4 victory over the Angels.

Devers knocked home a pair of runs in the sixth inning on a single to right field, and he smacked a solo home run over the fence in right to close out his night. The 22-year-old continues to impress at the dish this season, as he's now slashing .319/.366/.567 with 24 homers, 90 RBI and eight stolen bases over 115 contests.