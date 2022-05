Devers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 16-3 win over the White Sox.

Devers keeps mashing with no sign of slowing down. He's hit safely in 37 of 42 games and is tied for the league lead with 26 extra-base hits. He ranks sixth in average (.337), fifth in slugging (.606) and seventh in OPS (.972).