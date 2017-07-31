Devers went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Royals.

Devers went opposite field with a homer that was originally ruled a double off the left field wall. A replay review confirmed the ball landed above the red line at the top of the wall and bounced back onto the field off the protective wall in front of the seats atop the Green Monster. It was his first career homer at Fenway Park. Since the arrival of Eduardo Nunez, which came with speculation about its impact on Devers' playing time, the rookie has played in each game.