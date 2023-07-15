Devers went 3-for-5 with two solo homers in Friday's win over the Cubs.

Devers wasted no time starting his second half off right with solo homers in the second and third innings. He's up to 22 long balls with an .841 OPS through 380 plate appearances. The 26-year-old slugger snapped a seven-game homerless drought and is now hitting .356 (21-for-59) with five home runs over the last 16 games.