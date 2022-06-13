Devers went 1-for-3 with two-run home run in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Mariners.
Devers got a chance when reliever Paul Sewald plunked Rob Refsnyder with two outs in the top of the eighth inning. Devers reached out for the reliever's pitch, several inches out of the strike zone, and went the other way for his second home run in as many games. It's been all peaks and no valleys for Devers in 2022; the third baseman ranks seventh in OPS (.978), third in average (.335) and leads the universe in hits (83).