Devers went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

He took Kevin Gausman deep in the second inning and nearly did it again in the sixth, but his blast to the deepest part of the center field triangle at Fenway Park ended up being a double due to fan interference. Devers has erupted in June, slashing .300/.359/.625 over 21 games with four doubles, two triples, six homers, 16 RBI and 18 runs.