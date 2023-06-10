Devers went 2-for-4 with one double, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

The 405-foot blast off Gerrit Cole was his 14th on the season, and just his first home run since May 19th. After dealing with a lingering calf injury, Devers has recorded multiple hits in three of his last five games. While the 26-year-old sits in the top five of the American League in long balls, his .247 average and .302 on-base percentage leave much to be desired, and would be the lowest marks for the star third-basemen in each category since 2018.